Mumbai cruise drugs bust: NCB to oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea in special NDPS court on October 13

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be opposing bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in special NDPS court in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case, sources told the Free Press Journal.



A special NDPS court in Mumbai had directed the NCB to file its reply on Aryan Khan's bail plea by Wednesday.



Special Judge VV Patil who heard the matter posted the plea for consideration after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought time to file its response.



The bail plea of Aryan Khan was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday, which has sent shockwaves all over the nation. He will stay in the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with two other people now.

On Saturday, Aryan's driver was also questioned by the NCB. As many as 20 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan hired advocate Amit Desai, who represented Salman Khan in 2002 hit-and-run case, to represent son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:43 PM IST