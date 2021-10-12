Mumbai cruise drug bust: NCB quizzes Imtiaz Khatri for second time

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday again made enquiries with Bandra resident Imtiaz Khatri in connection with ongoing cruise raid probe. Khatri was earlier enquired by the agency on Saturday and was questioned for nearly eight hours. The agency had also called in two Delhi-based organisers of the party on the cruise, but they failed to appear before the agency.

"Imtiaz Khatri was questioned on Tuesday for a few hours and then he was allowed to leave. We might call him again for enquiry," confirmed Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede.

Asked about the two organisers who were called by the NCB, Wankhede said, "We had called two event organisers from Delhi to join our investigation, but they did not appear on Tuesday."

On October 02, a 22 member team headed by Wankhede had raided a cruise near Mumbai and had busted a party where drugs were allegedly found from some passengers. The agency has so far arrested 20 persons in the case, including the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan.

NCB on October 05 had arrested four persons - Gopalji Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora in connection with the cruise raid case. These persons belong to a Delhi based event management company. An NCB official had said that, as per the provisions of NDPS Act, event management company officials are accused of harbouring and use of premises for consumption of drugs, since these people had taken the cruise premises on rent for their event.

Some officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday had communicated to senior Maharashtra police officials as well as the state government about NCB Mumbai Unit Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's movement being snooped by few unknown persons from Oshiwara. The NCB had suspected that the watchers were from the local police station.

