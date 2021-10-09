Mumbai cruise drug bust: NCB makes 19th arrest, some quantity of charas recovered from him

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday made its 19th arrest in the cruise drug party raid case. The agency officials also alleged that this person was allegedly instrumental in supplying contraband to one of the earlier arrested persons. The agency also summoned and made enquiries with the driver who had driven Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan to the cruise on the day of the incident, the agency officials informed on Saturday.

"We have arrested one person identified as Shivraj who was instrumental in supplying charas to one of the persons who was caught from the cruise on October 02. We have picked up Shivraj from Khar and have also recovered some quantity of charas from him," confirmed Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede also confirmed that the NCB had issued summons to the driver who had driven Aryan Khan to the cruise spot, and the NCB officials had made enquiries with the driver on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation.

An NCB source said that the officials wanted to get clarity on who all did Aryan had met during his journey till he reached the cruise and hence the driver had been summoned.

"We had made enquiries with one Imtiaz Khatri from Bandra on Saturday. He has been asked to again join the investigation on Monday," said an NCB official.

A 22-member team headed by Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 02 conducted a clandestine raid in the mid-sea on information that drugs were being used in a cruise party. During the raid, they arrested Aryan Khan, along with Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra and Nupur Satija. The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:44 PM IST