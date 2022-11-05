Mumbai: CR's vigilance awareness week concludes with seminar and presentation of awards at CST | FPJ

Mumbai: The 'Vigilance Awareness Week' on Central Railway concluded with a seminar and an award function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on Friday.

Subodh Jain, Retd. Member Engineering, Railway Board was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The seminar was presided by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway. A total of 22 individual and 3 group awards were given away to winners of various competitions.

'Vigilant Official Award' instituted for the first time on Central Railway to be given to staff other than vigilance dept staff

Ashwin Pawar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, RPF, Nagpur Division and Eashwant Gajabe, Travelling Ticket Inspector, Mumbai Division were awarded the "Vigilant Official Award" for the year 2022.

Subodh Jain, Chief Guest in his address pointed out various aspects in which Railway Officials should be more vigilant in their regular work. Shri Subodh Jain, along with Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager and Shri Prateek Goswami, Chief Vigilance Officer and Senior Deputy General Manager, Central Railway unveiled vigilance bulletin 'Subodh' on the occasion.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, said the in-house Vigilance Bulletin “Subodh” is a useful hand book in creating awareness about all facets of corruption and also to educate railwaymen about the correct procedures and practices which need to be followed in their work. He said that the continuous efforts and initiatives by Vigilance Department to combat corruption will help us in taking steps towards achieving corruption free India.

Activities organised by CR

During the week, various programmes, including Vigilance awareness seminars, had been organised over Central Railway to outreach. Furthermore, competitions on essay writing, slogan writing, debate, skit on the theme were conducted to mark the occasion, in which officers and staff over Central Railway participated with great enthusiasm. Central Railway Vigilance department had published two posters for display at prominent places.

Earlier, Prateek Goswami, Chief Vigilance Officer & Senior Deputy General Manager, Central Railway welcomed the Guests and presented the welcome address.

Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Senior Officers and Branch Officers from Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present. Other Divisional Railway Managers connected through video conferencing.

A film and the award-winning skit on the theme of 'remaining honest in one’s workplace and life' was also presented by artistes of Cultural Academy, Nagpur. A K Sharma, Chief Vigilance Officer (S&T), Central Railway presented the vote of thanks. Anshu Desai, Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer and G S K Iyer, Chief Publicity Inspector compered the function.