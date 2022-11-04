Special Campaign 2.0 Concludes on CR with Cleanliness drives, speedy disposal of office matters and good governance

Central Railway concluded the Special Campaign 2.0, a Government of India initiative on October 31, 2022 with more than 700 cleanliness campaigns on all 5 divisions and workshops. The Special Campaign 2.0 which commenced on 2.10.2022 featured cleanliness drives at all railway stations, offices, Staff colonies etc. on all 5 divisions and workshops of Central Railway. During this campaign, several other initiatives were also taken including development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of various pending references.

Central Railway took up 466 of its stations for the cleanliness campaign with special emphasis on mechanized cleaning of railway stations, cleanliness of trains and stations including toilets & washrooms which is a mammoth task. The Special Campaign 2.0 was organized with the objective of bringing cleanliness to the people’s level and sensitise government agencies about its utility. It aimed at institutionalizing cleanliness in government departments and sensitizing government officials about cleanliness. It also aimed to provide a good experience to the people who come to government offices with their problems and recommendations.

The message of Special Campaign 2.0 was widely promoted and publicized through various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Koo, YouTube and other digital platforms like public announcements of awareness through station announcers, displaying clips of Swachhata campaign through monitors available at stations and nukkad nataks.

Additionally, public grievances are also monitored through the ‘Rail Madad portal’. It provides real-time redressal of grievances and online monitoring of the pendency and disposal of these grievances. Special Campaign 2.0 has been a tremendous success which has exceeded the targets in all parameters of performance.