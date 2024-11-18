Mumbai: CR's Mumbai Division Operates 326 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath, 40% More Than Last Year

Indian Railways | Representational Image

To cater to the festive rush, Mumbai Division ran 326 special trains for Diwali and Chhat festivals in October 2024, representing a 40% increase over the 232 special trains operated in the same period last year. "This increase highlights the Division’s commitment to ensuring convenient travel options for passengers during peak periods." said an official.

According to CR, Mumbai division ran a total of 5,690 mail and express trains ( special and Regular) in October 2024, up from 5,529 in the previous year, marking a 2.9% increase.

"In result Mumbai Division has recorded substantial revenue growth, with cumulative commercial earnings from April to October 2024 reaching Rs 4,218.95 crore, a 4.91% increase over the Rs 4,021.56 crore earned during the same period last year. For October 2024 alone, commercial earnings were Rs 596.79 crore" further added official.

Apart from that Mumbai Division’s freight revenue also showed solid performance, with cumulative freight loading earnings of Rs 1,465.24 crore from April to October 2024, a 1.23% increase compared to Rs 1,447.48 crore in the previous year. Freight earnings in October alone amounted to Rs 224.40 crore. The Division handled 1.88 million tons of freight in October, achieving 13.07 million tons in cumulative freight loading from April to October 2024, showcasing efficient operational capabilities.

In addition to that, according to CR, earnings from ticket checking saw impressive results, with Rs 4.62 crore collected in October 2024, contributing to cumulative earnings of Rs ,49.46 crore for the April–October 2024 period.

Confirming the development an official of CR said, increase in revenue is attributed to the various initiatives taken by Mumbai Division for intensive marketing of passenger and goods transportation to boost the earnings and offering increased passenger amenities for a better and comfortable travel.