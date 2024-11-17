 Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March To Protest Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In Kandivali; VIDEO
Hundreds of animal lovers gathered holding placards and shouting slogans demanding justice over the killing of the innocent animals. The protest was held after the stray dogs were killed and their dead bodies were dumped in a drain outside a building in the Western Suburb of Kandivali.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Mumbai: A candle march was held in Mumbai's Kandivali by hundreds of animal lovers protesting against the recent killing of 14 stray dogs on Sunday, November 17. Hundreds of animal lovers gathered holding placards and shouting slogans demanding justice over the killing of the innocent animals. The protest was held after the stray dogs were killed and their dead bodies were dumped in a drain outside a building in the Western Suburb of Kandivali.

The peaceful candle march was organised by Sudhir Kudalkar’s (senior inspector Borivali Police Station) "Pure Animal Lovers Welfare Foundation" near Mangalmay Society in Kandivali West. The march was held from Mangalmayi Society in Sai Nagar to Dahanukar Wadi, where the incident occurred. Video shows that animal lovers gathered in large numbers in Kandivali and protested against the killing of the animals. They are seen raising slogans and walking with candles on the side of the road in Kandivali. They are demanding police action and also stricter laws to stop animal cruelty in the country.

The animal activists are demanding an increase in the fine for animal cruelty from Rs 50 to Rs 50,000.

A case has been registered in connection of the killings of 14 stray dogs in Kandivali and the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the brutal killing of the animals. The police recovered the dead bodies from the nullah in Sai Nagar area and sent the dead bodies for post-mortem.

There are reports that the dogs were brutally tortured before being killed by the monsters. A woman staying in the vicinity found the dead body of a dog in a gunny bag in the drain and the other residents later found more dead bodies of the dogs from the drain.

An FIR was registered by the residents of the society from where the dead bodies were recovered and the animal rights activists, after which the police swung into action and initiated the inquiry.

(With inputs from FPJ Correspondent Dheeraj Chandrasekhar)

