Mumbai: CR’s digital lockers come with a dimension limit

The Central Railway introduced India’s first Digital Smart Cloakrooms (digital lockers) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with an intention to secure luggage of all sizes -small, medium and large. However, those that don’t meet the specific dimensions will have to be stored on an open rack or cabinet. "There is a limit to the dimension of luggage that it can accommodate. So the old wooden rack has been kept as a backup," said a CR official.

Since August 15, 2,204 passengers have benefitted from this service. It generated a revenue of Rs 1.03 lakh. Passengers have to pay Rs 30 per bag for 24 hours (similar to the charges under the earlier manual system). The luggage should be screened at the machine at the entrance before it is stored in the cloakroom. Passengers need to provide details like name, PNR number or Aadhar card number and mobile number. The digilocker will open based on the size of the luggage. The door of the locker can be locked against which a QR-coded receipt will be issued. To remove the luggage, passengers need to scan the code on the screen of the locker. The receipt cannot be used the second time. If the receipt gets soiled, the authorities will use a duplicate code to open it; however, it will attract a fine. Likewise, if the owner of the bag does not return to fetch it within 7 days, they will be contacted. The luggage will then be kept in a lost-and-found room.

Sources said that the cloakroom is monitored by CCTVs and so they can also identify the whereabouts of the luggage. Meanwhile, the cloakroom will help the CR to earn revenue of Rs 79.65 lakhs in 5 years. Authorities are also planning to set up digital lockers at Dadar and Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:09 AM IST