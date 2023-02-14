Mumbai: Crores spent on beautification for Modi visit put to waste as work already deteriorating, say activists

PM inaugurates campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, premier edu institute of Dawoodi Bohra community | FPJ

The beautification and colouring work undertaken in the Marol area of Andheri by the BMC just before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be a temporary job, with the colour on walls fading and the work deteriorating.

Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, has sent a mail to the chief minister, chief secretary of Maharashtra and the BMC commissioner, alleging that the civic body spent at least Rs15 crore for beautification of the Marol Church Road before Modi's visit but is now not bothered about maintaining the area.

The mail also draws attention to some places where ornamental plants have been placed which are now dying as they are not being watered. Meanwhile, all flower and ornamental pots kept on the footpaths have been taken away by the K-East ward office. It has also been noticed that some of the graffiti / murals on the walls are faulty and lack clarity.

Other issues Pimenta highlighted included the rampant illegal parking in the area due to apathy of the MIDC traffic division and tree basins which are supposed to be cement-free but are being filled with cement and asphalt, causing the trees to choke. Pimenta has questioned why the civic corporation is spending taxpayers' money when it is unable to maintain the beautification as it should be.

Meanwhile, K-West ward officials refuted the allegations. Assistant Commissioner Manish Valunje said, “If we have spent so much money on beautification then obviously we will maintain it. Only three days have passed after the departure of PM Modi. How can these activists allege fading of colour and the death of trees? We are maintaining it and will maintain it in future as well.”

Valunje further stated that some people only make complaints but don't come forward to help with the betterment of the area. “The Dawoodi Bohra community liked our beautification work and have themselves shown a willingness to maintain the greenery,” he said.

"BMC spent at least Rs15 crore for beautification of the Marol Church Road before PM Modi's visit, but is now not bothered about maintaining the area," said Godfrey Pimenta, Watchdog Foundation trustee.

"The Dawoodi Bohra community liked our beautification work and have themselves shown a willingness to maintain the greenery," Manish Valunje, Assistant Commissioner, K-West ward said.