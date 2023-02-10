In Pics: PM Modi hails Dawoodi Bohra Muslims in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 10, 2023
PM Modi on Friday inaugurated Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy.
The academy of Dawoodi Bohra community is located at Marol in Andheri.
The inaugurated academy will be the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy (also known as Jamea).
It is the premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community.
Jamea, founded in Surat, Gujarat in 1810 over two centuries ago, aims to groom young Dawoodi Bohra males and females for roles of leadership.
PM Modi applauded the community at the event, saying they have changed and developed according to time.
He also showered praises on the community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, recalling how he had given up his bungalow where Mahatam Gandhi had stayed for a museum.
Syedna felicitated PM Modi with a shawl at the end of the event.
