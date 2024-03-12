 Mumbai: Crocodile Ventures Out Of Powai Lake, Then Returns; Creates Panic Among Onlookers
Mumbai: Crocodile Ventures Out Of Powai Lake, Then Returns; Creates Panic Among Onlookers

Mumbai: Crocodile Ventures Out Of Powai Lake, Then Returns; Creates Panic Among Onlookers

"A forest department team along with personnel from the RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) arrived at the spot since a crowd had gathered. The crocodile soon moved into the lake by itself," he said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Crocodile Ventures Out Of Powai Lake, Then Returns; Creates Panic Among Onlookers | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 11: A crocodile was spotted outside Powai lake in the eastern part of Mumbai, which caused panic among some people who passed by the waterbody, a police official said. It was spotted on Sunday night, after which the police control room was alerted, he said.

"The crocodile may have been looking at a site to lay eggs. We are monitoring the area," RAWW functionary Pawan Sharma said.

"The crocodile may have been looking at a site to lay eggs. We are monitoring the area," RAWW functionary Pawan Sharma said.

