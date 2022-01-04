Mumbai: Criminal attacks police team which went to arrest him; 2 injured

Mumbai police team went to arrest extern criminals were attacked by him. Two policemen from the Kanjurmarg police station were injured in the incident.

The police said the two policemen went to arrest the externed criminal Shiva Shetty on Sunday night near Kanjur area in eastern suburbs. The two policemen Sanjay Chakore and Satish Dhavle were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital.

"On Sunday at 10:45 pm the police received information about Shetty that he was roaming around in the Kanjur area. Chakore and Dhavle went to arrest him. When Shetty's brother Mohanlal and a few assailants attacked the police team with a sharp weapon.

Sharad Ovhal, senior police inspector, Kanjurmarg police station confirmed about a case registered against five to six people. "We have arrested Mohanlal Shetty, brother of Shiva and are still searching other accused. Shiva is absconding. Meanwhile, one of the two policemen is discharged and the other is undergoing through treatment at the hospital," added Ovhal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST