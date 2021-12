All police holidays & weekly holidays have been cancelled tomorrow and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty. Information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, after which the Mumbai Police has been on alert: Mumbai Police

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:58 PM IST