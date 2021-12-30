At 17.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recorded season's coldest morning on Wednesday

Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature this season on Wednesday morning- at 17.4 degrees.

Prior to this, the lowest minimum temperature this season was 17.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on December 23.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 30.3 degrees.

As per the IMD's seven-day forecast, the minimum temperature will increase by one-two degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The lowest minimum temperature in 2020 was 15 degrees Celsius and in 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:16 PM IST