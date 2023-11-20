 Mumbai Crime: Young Woman's Bagged Dead Body Found In Kurla; Police Suspect Strangulation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Young Woman's Bagged Dead Body Found In Kurla; Police Suspect Strangulation

Mumbai Crime: Young Woman's Bagged Dead Body Found In Kurla; Police Suspect Strangulation

A police officer said that the woman was clothed, meaning prima facie, there were no signs of sexual assault. Also, no injury marks were found on the body, said sources.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Unidentified Young Woman's Dead Body Found in Kurla; Police Suspect Strangulation | Representational Image

The body of an unknown woman was found on Sunday morning in Kurla, said the police, suspecting that she was strangled to death. According to information received from sources, a pedestrian spotted an abandoned bag lying under the bridge near CST Road at around 11.30am.

Initial Observations and Police Response

After receiving an alert, the local police reached the spot and found the body upon checking the bag. The age of the deceased is said to be between 20 and 25 years. A police officer said that the woman was clothed, meaning prima facie, there were no signs of sexual assault. Also, no injury marks were found on the body, said sources.

Investigation in Progress

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the cops have started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras mounted around the spot where the bag was found. However, there was no breakthrough. Along with the Kurla police, the crime branch is also involved in the investigation. To identify the deceased, the officers are also collecting information about missing women from all the police stations. The body was sent for post mortem to Rajawadi Hospital.

Read Also
UP Crime: Blood-Soaked Nude Dead Body Of Woman Found At Hostel In Kanpur; 1 Arrested
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Divisional Rly Manager Writes Over 350 Letters Suggesting Adoption Of Staggered Office Hours...

Mumbai: Divisional Rly Manager Writes Over 350 Letters Suggesting Adoption Of Staggered Office Hours...

FPJ Exclusive: Mahadev App Promoter Invested Heavily In Nightclubs, Bars In Dubai & London

FPJ Exclusive: Mahadev App Promoter Invested Heavily In Nightclubs, Bars In Dubai & London

Mumbai: 2 Groups Trade Blows, Brandish Gun & Knife Over Hoardings Near Burial Ground In Jogeshwari;...

Mumbai: 2 Groups Trade Blows, Brandish Gun & Knife Over Hoardings Near Burial Ground In Jogeshwari;...

Mumbai: Central Railways Achieve 25% Reduction In Rail Fractures: Safety Initiatives Pay Off

Mumbai: Central Railways Achieve 25% Reduction In Rail Fractures: Safety Initiatives Pay Off

Mumbai News: 12th Pass Man Poses As Doctor, Treats Patients For 7 Years; Arrested From Govandi...

Mumbai News: 12th Pass Man Poses As Doctor, Treats Patients For 7 Years; Arrested From Govandi...