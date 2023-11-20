Mumbai Crime: Young Woman's Bagged Dead Body Found In Kurla; Police Suspect Strangulation

Mumbai Crime: Unidentified Young Woman's Dead Body Found in Kurla; Police Suspect Strangulation | Representational Image

The body of an unknown woman was found on Sunday morning in Kurla, said the police, suspecting that she was strangled to death. According to information received from sources, a pedestrian spotted an abandoned bag lying under the bridge near CST Road at around 11.30am.

Initial Observations and Police Response

After receiving an alert, the local police reached the spot and found the body upon checking the bag. The age of the deceased is said to be between 20 and 25 years. A police officer said that the woman was clothed, meaning prima facie, there were no signs of sexual assault. Also, no injury marks were found on the body, said sources.

Investigation in Progress

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the cops have started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras mounted around the spot where the bag was found. However, there was no breakthrough. Along with the Kurla police, the crime branch is also involved in the investigation. To identify the deceased, the officers are also collecting information about missing women from all the police stations. The body was sent for post mortem to Rajawadi Hospital.