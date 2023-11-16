UP Crime: Blood-Soaked Nude Dead Body Of Woman Found At Hostel In Kanpur; 1 Arrested

Blood-Soaked Nude Dead Body Of Woman Found At Hostel In Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur: In a shocking incident a woman caretaker's naked dead body which was soaked in blood was found lying inside the room of a private hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The dead body of the woman was found on Tuesday (November 14) and a video of the room in which the dead body was found is doing rounds on social media. A person named Arjun Yadav alias Kuldeep has been reportedly arrested in connection with the murder.

Initial reports claimed woman died due to excessive blood loss during periods

There are reports that the man first raped the woman and then stabbed her to death. The police reports initially claimed that the woman lost her life due to excessive blood loss during her periods.

The man raped and stabbed the woman to death

However, after a detailed investigation into the matter, the police found that the woman was raped by the accused and then she was stabbed to death in the room of the private hostel in Kanpur.

The mattress on the bed are also soaked in blood

It can be seen in the video that blood is spilt all over the room where the incident took place. The mattress on the bed are also soaked in blood.

The accused has been arrested

The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody. The police are probing the matter further and are interrogating the accused to find the reason behind committing the crime.

