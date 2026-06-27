Mumbai Crime: Woman Security Guard Helps Nab Passenger With 338 Grams Of Suspected Marijuana At Airport Metro Station

Mumbai Metro One security personnel apprehend a passenger after suspected marijuana was detected during baggage screening at Airport Metro station | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: The vigilance of a woman security guard at Airport Metro station led to the apprehension of a passenger allegedly carrying suspected marijuana while attempting to board a Ghatkopar-bound Mumbai Metro One train.

The incident occurred during routine baggage screening at the station, where Lady Security Guard Kanchan Pandey noticed suspicious contents in a passenger's bag while it was being scanned through the security screening system.

Suspected Contraband Recovered

A subsequent physical inspection of the baggage led to the recovery of nine packets containing approximately 338 grams of suspected marijuana, officials said.

According to Mumbai Metro One, the passenger attempted to flee the station after being questioned. However, Pandey immediately alerted other security personnel, who chased and apprehended the accused before he could escape.

The operation was carried out by Security Officer A. Kamble, MSF ASG Avinas, Supervisor Wasim Tadvi and other on-duty security personnel.

Accused Handed Over To Police

The accused, along with the seized suspected narcotic substance, was handed over to Andheri Police, where an FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.

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"The safety and security of our commuters remain our highest priority. We commend Ms Kanchan Pandey and the entire security team for their vigilance and prompt response in detecting the suspected narcotic substance and apprehending the accused. Their professionalism reflects Mumbai Metro One's commitment to maintaining a safe and secure commuting environment for all passengers," said Shyamantak Choudhury, Chief Executive Officer of Mumbai Metro One.

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