Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 34-Year-Old Mira Road Woman For Allegedly Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized suspected hydroponic weed from a passenger arriving from Bangkok and arrested the accused woman | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 19: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly trafficking drugs worth crores of rupees sourced from Bangkok.

According to Customs sources, acting on specific intelligence, a passenger identified as M.M. Tinwala, a resident of Mira Road, was intercepted in the early hours of Friday after she arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Drugs concealed in food packets

The examination of her baggage was subsequently conducted. Upon opening the trolley bag, officials found a few clothes and 13 vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packets concealed inside food packets.

The packets contained 5,945 grams of hydroponic weed, valued at around Rs 6 crore.

Woman arrested after questioning

A summons was issued to Tinwala and her voluntary statement was recorded, wherein she admitted to the non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of hydroponic weed (ganja) for monetary consideration. She was then placed under arrest.

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“The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” a Customs officer said.

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