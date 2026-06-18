Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 24-Year-Old Punjab Woman For Allegedly Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹3.40 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials seized hydroponic weed allegedly concealed in a passenger's baggage after her arrival from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 18: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate and arrested a 24-year-old woman who allegedly acted as a carrier and was smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

According to Customs sources, acting on specific intelligence, a passenger identified only as Aisha, who hails from Patiala, Punjab, was intercepted after arriving from Bangkok on suspicion of carrying narcotic drugs concealed in her baggage.

Aisha was intercepted after she had crossed the green channel in the arrival hall of the airport.

Drugs concealed inside trolley bag cavities

The Customs officers checked the trolley bag, which contained chocolates, snacks and clothes. During a detailed examination of the cavities on both sides of the trolley bag, the officers detected five transparent air-tight plastic packets concealed therein.

On opening the packets, the officers found a green-coloured dry leafy substance in flowering and fruiting form, purported to be hydroponic weed, weighing a net 3,401 grams and valued at Rs 3.40 crore.

The contraband was subsequently seized under the provisions of the law.

Mobile phones seized for investigation

During the proceedings, two mobile phones were found in the possession of the passenger. The devices were taken into custody for investigation purposes.

Summons were issued to the accused and her voluntary statement was recorded, wherein Aisha allegedly admitted to the non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotic substance for monetary consideration.

The Customs department is now examining digital evidence and other leads to identify additional persons involved in the smuggling network.+

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Probe underway to trace syndicate members

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused involved in the smuggling of the hydroponic weed in intermediate quantity,” said a Customs officer.

Officials said further investigation is underway to uncover the international network behind the drug trafficking operation.

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