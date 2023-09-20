 Mumbai Crime: Woman, Lover Arrested by Borivali Police After Three-Month Gold Theft Escape
Although the accused had eloped with her lover in April, her family only learned in June that she had taken the jewellery from the locker

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Woman, Lover Arrested by Borivali Police After Three-Month Gold Theft Escape

Mumbai: Borivali Police have succeeded in arresting a woman along with her lover who had been on the run for three months after stealing gold worth Rs 16 lakh. Mona Sanjay Parmar and her lover Mahendra Dineshbhai Soni have been apprehended.

Police stated that a 33-year-old woman residing in the Gorai area of Borivali had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Mona is her elder brother's wife, and Mahendra is her lover. In April, Mona had absconded with jewellery from the house.

Family notice missing jewellery matter after 2 months

All the members of the complainant's family hold small jobs. The family had securely stored the jewellery in a locker in their house. On April 30, Mona, the wife of the complainant's elder brother, eloped with her lover Mahendra Soni.

Although Mona had eloped with her lover in April, her family only learned in June that she had taken the jewellery from the locker when they reported the incident to Borivali police and filed a complaint against his sister-in-law for eloping with her boyfriend.

In June, Borivali police registered a case against both Mona Parmar and Mahendra Soni for the theft of gold jewelry. Officers from the team of Senior Police Inspector Ninad Sawant had been searching for both fugitives. During the search operation, the police arrested both Mona Parmar and her lover Mahendra Soni, who had been wanted for three months.

A police officer mentioned that both of them have been apprehended, and some jewelry has been seized from them. The remaining jewellery is currently being traced.

