Mumbai Crime: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Extorting ₹4 Crore From Ghatkopar Man Over Nude Video Threat

A woman was arrested in Ghatkopar after allegedly threatening to leak a video and extorting nearly Rs 4 crore from a 61-year-old man | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Mumbai police have arrested Nazia Mehmood Shaikh, alias Nazneen, for allegedly extorting nearly Rs 4 crore from a 61-year-old man from Ghatkopar by threatening to circulate a video purportedly showing her in a nude video call with him.

The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting an instalment of Rs 5 lakh during a police operation near Radhakrishna Hotel on LBS Road in Ghatkopar West.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar East, worked as a manager at a jewellery shop in Kurla West, owned by his brother-in-law, from 2010 until August 14, 2026.

The complainant reportedly became acquainted with Nazia in 2020, when she visited the shop along with her sister-in-law to purchase jewellery worth approximately Rs 2 lakh. Nazia subsequently began visiting the shop occasionally on her own, and the two exchanged mobile phone numbers and remained in contact.

Friendship And Alleged Financial Demands

The FIR alleges that Nazia gradually developed a friendship with the complainant and began seeking financial assistance, claiming she needed money. Between March and December 2024, she allegedly borrowed approximately Rs 10 lakh from him in instalments, promising to repay the amount.

Between December 2024 and January 2025, Nazia allegedly made a WhatsApp video call to the complainant while he was at work. According to the complaint, she appeared completely naked during the call. When he questioned her about her conduct, she allegedly continued the conversation while laughing.

The complainant reportedly disconnected the call and avoided answering her calls for the rest of the day. The following day, he contacted her and warned her against making such calls again.

About a month later, Nazia allegedly contacted him and claimed that a recording of the video call had fallen into the hands of the Chennai police. She reportedly threatened that the clip could be circulated on the internet unless he paid Rs 5 lakh to prevent its release. Fearing public embarrassment and the alleged threats, the complainant reportedly gave in to her demands.

According to the FIR, he sold gold ornaments taken from the jewellery shop after melting them into bullion, raising approximately Rs 3 lakh, and allegedly took another Rs 3 lakh from the shop's cash counter. He then handed over a total of Rs 6 lakh to Nazia near Station Road in Kurla West.

The accused allegedly told him that she was travelling to Chennai before leaving with the money.

Alleged Extortion Continued For Months

The FIR further alleges that Nazia continued to extort money by claiming that additional payments were required to delete the video or settle the matter with various authorities. Under repeated threats and fearing that the clip would be circulated, the complainant allegedly paid her a total of approximately Rs 4 crore over time.

On August 10, 2026, during a meeting on New Mill Road in Kurla West, the complainant reportedly expressed his inability to pay any more money. Nazia allegedly threatened to kill him, but the demands for money continued.

Eventually, the complainant approached the police. On October 18, his statement was recorded at the Ghatkopar Unit 7 office of the Mumbai Crime Branch. While his statement was being recorded before Senior Police Inspector Anil Dhole, the accused allegedly called him repeatedly to demand more money.

Police Lay Trap With Toy Currency Notes

The police then devised a plan to arrest her while she was collecting the next instalment. The complainant arranged to meet her near Radhakrishna Hotel on LBS Road in Ghatkopar West, and she reportedly agreed to the meeting.

To execute the trap, the police prepared a bundle containing 20 genuine Rs 500 notes and 980 toy Rs 500 notes, making a total of Rs 5 lakh in purported currency. Accompanied by the complainant and panch witnesses, the police laid a trap at the designated location.

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At around 1.30 pm on October 18, the accused was allegedly apprehended as she accepted the money and was subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with extortion-related offences. Police said further investigation is in progress.

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