Mumbai Crime: Wife, Friend Of Suspected Shooter Detained In Antop Hill Shooting Case

Mumbai: In the Antop Hill firing matter, where a 30-year-old man was shot by his history-sheeter friend on Saturday, the police arrested the accused’s wife and also detained his friend for further interrogation on Sunday. The victim, Akash Kadam, was shot in his stomach and is currently out of danger after surgery at Sion Hospital. The accused, Vivek Shettiyar, is still on the run.

According to the police, along with the existing sections of 307 (attempt to murder), they have now added section 120B (criminal conspiracy) to the FIR. The accused’s wife and partner-in-crime is a 26-year-old woman, who was arrested after her role in the crime came to light.

It was revealed that she ‘instigated’ her husband, as a couple of days before the incident, Kadam had shown up at Shettiyar’s residence, demanding repayment of a loan. Another friend of Shettiyar is suspected to be the man who provided him with the country-made pistol.

“The wife and the friend both are cooperating with the investigation. The search for Shettiyar is on, with eight teams of police engaged in it,” said an official.

Police sources revealed that Shettiyar has several similar cases in his name and has ‘spots’ where he tends to hide after committing crimes. By interrogating his wife, friend, and the victim, who used to be Shettiyar’s close aide before their fallout, the police are trying to unearth his hiding spots.

During the early hours of Saturday, between 5am to 5.45am, while Kadam was asleep at his residence, Shettiyar allegedly entered the house and shot him. The matter was reported by Kadam’s mother, who lives with him.