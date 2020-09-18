Mumbai Crime Watch: Two held with 9kg cannabis worth Rs 2.25 lakh in Andheri

The Andheri police have arrested two women on Thursday and seized nine kilograms of cannabis from them valued at ₹2.25 lakh.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While on patrolling duty, policemen from Andheri police station saw movements and activities of two women very suspicious. The two women were walking near Andheri's Teli Gully area, where police personnel intercepted them.

During checking, police recovered 9 kg of cannabis worth ₹2.25 lakh in their possession, which they had brought with an intent to sell. Subsequently, police arrested Barkha Indrekar, 46 and Gauri Navlekar, 75, who were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further probe is underway.