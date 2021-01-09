Mumbai Crime Watch: Two held for robbery, cheating in Kherwadi

Kherwadi Police have arrested four people, including two robbers, for house break-ins and robbery charges, where they decamped with gold and silver valuables worth ₹3.8 lakh. While police made a 100 percent recovery, they have also solved another robbery case, recovering valuables worth ₹4.65 lakh.

According to police sources, two unidentified accused had broken into the Government Colony in Bandra (E) on December 14, broken a locked safe and decamped with valuables. After a complaint was lodged at Kherwadi police station, police began the probe and scrutinised the CCTV camera footage. Since the cases of house break ins and robberies had substantially increased in Bandra (E), a special team was made to investigate the case. Based on technical evidence, they zeroed in on two suspects and kept a close vigil for 10 days before arresting the duo from Nalasopara.

The arrested duo, identified as Sachin Bodke, 29 and Pranal Jadhav, 22, were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for house break in, trespassing and robbery. During the probe, police made a full recovery of valuables worth ₹3.8 lakh. Moreover, police also learnt that the main accused, Bodke, was also involved in another house break in case and was arrested in that connection as well.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested duo used to sell the jewellery and valuables to their accomplices in exchange for cash. Based on this Information, the other two accused-- Yogesh Shinde, 49 and Amit Virkayde, 34 were booked for cheating. Police made a total recovery of valuables worth ₹4.65 lakh in connection to two robberies.