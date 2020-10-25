Mumbai Crime Watch: Two held for killing youth over theft suspicion

The Dongri police have arrested two persons hours after they allegedly killed a youth suspecting him of being a thief after he entered a BMC godown in Wadi Bunder area early morning on Sunday. The two accused have been identified as Mangesh Kaundar, 35, and Suraj Bolke, 24. Both are contractual BMC employees, said police.

The incident took place around 4.30 am on Sunday when the deceased identified as Majid Sajid Ali, 25, entered the BMC premises in Wadi Bunder. The area is used as a godown by the civic body.

According to the police, Kaundar and Bolke who were on duty as guards at the premises, suspected him to be a thief and thrashed him brutally. Ali, a resident of Wadala did odd jobs, said police

After seeing Ali, fallen on the ground in an unconscious state, the duo realised their mistake and fled from the spot, said police. At around 10 am, police were alerted after the body of an unidentified man was found from the premises. Police sent his body for post mortem and began their investigation.

While going through the CCTV footages, police found the duo running from the area. The accused were later held from Vasai, where they were hiding at one of the accused’s place

“The two have been arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder (302) and common intention (34) and will be produced before the court on Monday, said Sandip Bhagdikar, senior inspector of Dongri police station.