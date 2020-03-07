Mumbai Crime Watch: Two duped in bank frauds by imposters, case registered

Mumbai: A 55-year-old actor, Parimal Desai, was allegedly duped of Rs90,000 on the pretext of giving details for the Know Your Customer (KYC). He lodged a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, Desai said the accused posed as an employee of an e-payment app and sought the his personal details to fill up the KYC form to continue the services. Desai fell for the con and shared all his personal and banking details with the unidentified accused. Soon, he got a chock of his life when he received an alert that Rs90,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

Desai lodged a police complaint. A cop said, “We have registered a case of cheating and booked the impersonating app employee under relevant IPC and IT Act sections for cheating. A probe is on.”

In a separate incident of cyber crime with a similar modus operandi, a junior artist was duped of Rs29,000 at Goregaon (E). The complainant lodged a complaint with the Aarey police on Wednesday, stating the accused posed as an employee of a leading nationalised bank and threatened her that her account will be shut as she did not make any transactions over the last two months.

The complainant, Neelam Shinde, said the imposter took the one time password (OTP), saying her account would not be shut. Soon, she received an alert that Rs29,000 was debited in a series of transactions. Moreover, when the accused called her again to say it was a faulty transaction and asked for details of another bank, Shinde realised she was conned and disconnected the call to approach police, who booked the unidentified accused under relevant Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act sections.