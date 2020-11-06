Mumbai crime watch: Two BMC clean-up marshalls held for robbery

Mankhurd Police arrested two clean-up marshalls associated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for allegedly robbing a local tailor of ₹500 on Thursday. The accused duo robbed the complainant on the pretext of imposing a fine for pulling down the face mask in public. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the incident occurred near Sion Panvel Highway on Thursday afternoon, around 3pm, when the complainant, a tailor, was talking on the phone and had his face mask pulled down in a public place. The accused duo, identified as Firoz Shaikh and Rizwan Shaikh, approached the complainant and asked him to pay a fine of ₹500 for not wearing a mask.

When the complainant resisted, claiming that neither of the accused had an identity card or were in uniforms, the accused duo put their hands in the complainant's pocket and robbed him of ₹500. Soon after this incident, Rizwan and Firoz fled the spot. Shocked, the complainant dialled the police control room and informed them of the incident, following which a case was registered at Mankhurd police station.

Rizwan and Firoz were then arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery (section 392) and common intention (section 34).