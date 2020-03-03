Mumbai Crime Watch: NCP MLC, four others booked for ‘harassing’ daughter-in law

Mumbai: Vile Parle Police booked a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Vidya Chavan and four members of her family for allegedly harassing and assaulting their daughter-in-law. Police said, besides Vidya, four other members of her family were booked in the case are her husband Abhijeet, their two sons Anand (victim's brother-in- law), Ajit (the victim's husband) and Sheetal (victim's sister-in-law and Anand's wife), they said. A police source said, the FIR was registered on January 16, where they were all booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to the complainant, her brother-in-law Anand Chavan used to make inappropriate gestures, while her sister-in-law Sheetal, too, mentally harassed her when she stayed with them at their residence in Vile Parle, the official said. The woman claimed that the trouble began after her second daughter died after a premature delivery.

After the FIR was registered, the police summoned Vidya Chavan and the other accused and recorded their statements. In their statements, Vidya Chavan and the others denied the allegations, terming them as false, police said. No arrests were made in this case, police added.