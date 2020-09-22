Mumbai Crime Watch: Man held for sexually assaulting 3-yr-old in Vakola

A 38-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Vakola on Sunday. The minor victim is a friend of accused person's daughter and stays in the same neighbourhood. The man was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the toddler complained to her mother of pain in her private parts.

On September 19, the minor victim, a resident of Vakola, was feeling feverish and complained of pain in her private parts. Upon enquiries, the three-year-old confided in her mother and said that the 'uncle' played a game with her which led to the pain. Shocked, the woman immediately approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused, who was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 18 when the minor had gone to play with the daughter of the accused. The arrested accused, whose name was withheld to protect the victim's identity, inappropriately touched her and sexually assaulted her, stating it was a game that they were playing, the victim told her mother and police.

"The accused took the child home on the pretext of her playing with his daughter, when he sexually assaulted her. The victim frequently visited the accused person's home, which failed to raise any alarms," said an officer. Acting on the complaint, the accused was arrested on September 19 and produced in a local magistrate court. He was remanded in police custody for three days.