Mumbai Crime Watch: Man duped for Rs 2.2 lakh while seeking refund of Rs 440

Mumbai: Amidst lockdown when getting essentials has become a difficult task, ordering groceries online has turned out to be a costly affair for a Borivali resident. In his bid to get a compensation of Rs 440 from the online grocery delivery service, he was cheated of Rs 2.22 lakh.

A 40-year-old businessman from Borivali, Sajjan Dhanuka had placed an order on April 22 on an online grocery delivery service. He ordered groceries worth Rs 2600 through the online portal after he failed to procure the items in stores locally due to lockdown restrictions. When groceries arrived on Friday he found two Shev Bhujia packets missing.

Sajjan checked the App for registering a complaint, however he could not find the complaint number on the app and then began searching for their complaint number online.

When Dhanuka called on the number which he found on internet, he was assured of a refund for the missing packets. "As soon I told him my order number he confirmed that two packets of said items were missing from my delivery basket and assured me that I will get the refund immediately," said Dhanuk.

He told me not to disconnect the phone and asked for my ATM card number and CVV number and messaged me a link and asked to forward on one number give by him, meanwhile I received few OTP numbers however the caller told me to not to share them with anyone and delete them right away," said Dhanuk.

Half an hour later when call was finally disconnected Dhanuka was shocked to read five messages of withdrawal from his bank account. Soon after this Dhanuk blocked his card and also changed his UPI number which he had shared with the fraudster.

Following the fraud Dhanuka approached the Borivali Police station after which an offence of cheating and under the Information Technology Act was registered.

"The fraudster already had Dhanuka's bank details and by clicking on the forwarding link all of Dhanuka's messages and OTP numbers were passed on to the fraudster," said an officer from Borivali police station.

"I have lodged the complaint however that number is still operational and when I dialed him to check he is still saying he is calling from the online grocery delivery services. Police should step up their efforts and arrest him or he will continue to dupe others," added Dhanuka.