Mumbai Crime Watch: Hooch mafia attempts to cash in on coronavirus lockdown in Mira Road

The entire nation is on a lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The notorious hooch mafia however seems to have stepped out to cash-in on the demand for liquor in Mira Road.

This is evident from the fact that the Thane (rural) police has registered 15 cases and apprehended around 18 bootleggers who were found to be ferrying country made liquor worth thousands of rupees in Kashimira.

This is apart from stray cases registered at other police stations in the Mira Road and Bhayandar divisions for similar crimes. Vehicles including two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and even luxury cars which were used to transport the liquor from one place to another have been impounded.

Saddled with a daunting task of implementing the lockdown, the overburdened police force is trying hard to weed out the illegalities. However, officials from the excise department appears to be turning a blind eye to the activities.