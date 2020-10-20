Mumbai crime watch: Gujarat man held for threatening Marathi actress of Hathras-like fate

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Ahmednagar on Sunday for allegedly issuing rape and death threats to a Marathi actor. The accused, who had contacted the actress on the pretext of inviting her for a birthday party, threatened her of facing a fate as that of the Hathras gangrape victim. A complaint was then lodged with Oshiwara Police. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, a Marathi actress, 40, received a phone call from the accused, Sandeep Wagh, who approached the actress for a birthday party event. The actress informed him that she charges ₹1 lakh for events, following which Wagh began hurling abuses at her. "Wagh used inappropriate language and threatened the woman of death and rape and told her that she'll share a similar fate as that of the Hathras gangrape victim," a police officer said.

The actress immediately hung up the call and contacted her cousin, who stays at Ahmednagar, and informed him of the incident. She also told him that, in 2018, when she had gone to Ahmednagar to tackle a few civic issues in the constituency, Wagh had managed to get her number and began harassing her over calls. She had blocked him then. However, earlier this month, Wagh had used a different number to contact her.

The actress then approached Oshiwara Police and lodged a complaint against Wagh, where he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police traced the call and arrested Wagh from Ahmednagar. He was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.