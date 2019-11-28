Mumbai crime watch: Five bizarre cases today

Mumbai: Lately, there is a rise in crime rate in Mumbai. There has been a rise of 22 per cent in rape cases in Mumbai and 51 per cent in instances of sexual assault from 2014-15 to 2018-19, according to the NGO Praja Foundation.

According to the report, there has been a spurt of 22 per cent in rape cases and 51 per cent in sexual assaults from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Moreover, of the reported rape/sexual assault cases in 2018-19, 69 per cent victims were below the age of 18 years, the NGO said in a statement on Thursday. It said in the financial year 2018-19, 784 rape cases were registered in Mumbai, in which 540 victims were below 18 years of age.

Here's a quick look at five bizarre cases of today:

Mankhurd: 2 men beat a vegetable vendor to death over high Green Peas prices

Two men allegedly beat vegetable vendor in Mankhurd to death for selling vegetables at ‘high prices’. Police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused Abhijit Dhumal and Sahil Karade.

The victim, Ramkhilan Yadav, was selling vegetables near Mankhurd railway station as usual when the accused approached him about the price of Green Peas. Yadav informed them the price, which is Rs 100 per/kg and the duo started hurling verbal abuses at the vendor. The exchange soon became physically violent as well. The duo fled the crime spot as soon as Yadav became unconscious.

The victim was taken to the hospital by nearby people but was declared dead on arrival. The police nabbed both accused from their homes in a slum area closeby. They have been booked for assault, issuing threats and murder.

Powai: Elderly woman, her son, and associate arrested for using ‘black magic’ and cheating

Powai police arrested a senior citizen with her son and an associate for claiming to perform black magic on a teenager to cure him of his repetitive ailments. The trio duped a mother by charging Rs 10,000 for their services.

The troubled mother had approached Suman Jadhav, the prime accused to seek a cure for her child. The accused claimed that the child was possessed and some rituals needed to be performed.

However, after visiting Jadhav thrice, the child’s health did not improve, hence, the mother admitted him to a hospital. The child was soon recovering which made the woman realize she was cheated on. She approached the Powai police on 26th November and registered a complaint.

The police have arrested one of the accused and are looking for the other two.