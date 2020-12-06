Mumbai crime watch: Cable operator, son falsely implicate business rivals, held

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have arrested a 45-year-old cable operator in an alleged case of attempt to murder after it was revealed that the allegations were made to implicate his business rivals over a cable monopoly. The accused is identified as Rajesh Thakur alias Sharma who was arrested along with his son Akshay for helping him in the case.

During the investigations, it also surfaced that a previous offence registered on the complaint of Rajesh was also false in nature.

According to the police, Rajesh alleged that three men who were also into the cable business allegedly fired at him on wee hours on Thursday. Since the offence was serious, the Mankhurd police immediately registered an offence of attempt to murder against the three Vivek Yadav, Akash Yadav and Yogesh Halwai. However, their interrogation did not reveal anything.

According to the police, in October, Rajesh complaint of life threats after which an offence of criminal intimidation was registered at the Mankhurd police station against an unknown accused. When the police scanned the CCTV footages and checked their call data record it revealed Thakur's involvement in the case. The threats were issued to Rajesh on his own instructions, said police.

"During the investigations, it was clarified that the case of attempt to murder was also false and purportedly made to implicate the trio," said Krishna Kant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5. Following the revelation, Rajesh and his son Akshay were arrested in the same offence of attempt to murder.

While two other accused Ibrahim Anwar Ali, 32, and Shadaan Ansari, 21, who connived with Rajesh to threaten him were also arrested in the previous case. The father-son duo have been named as accused in the case and will be arrested as soon as their police custody ends. Rajesh and his son were sent for the police custody till December 9 while the other two Ansari and Ali are in police custody till Monday, said police.