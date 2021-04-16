Mumbai crime watch: 70-yr-old woman killed in Bhandup, jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh stolen

Mumbai: An unknown assailant killed a 70-year-old woman at Bhandup on Thursday. The woman, identified as Ratanben Jain who stays alone at her house in Fugawala Compound in Bhandup, was found with her throat slit with a sharp weapon. Gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh were robbed, said police. Following the incident, the Bhandup police have registered an offence of murder and robbery.

The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when Jain's house help had gone to her house at Fugawala Compound in Bhandup and found her body lying in pool of blood. Jain's throat was slit with a sharp weapon, said police. "Prima facie the woman is suspected to have been killed for robbery as gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh were missing," said Sham Shinde Senior inspector of Bhandup police station. The gold jewellery the woman was wearing including gold chain, two bangles and ear rings were missing.

Looking at the condition of the body the woman was suspected to have killed on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police.

According to the police, Jain was staying alone after her husband's death while her daughter stays at Princess Street in South Mumbai. On her complaint, the police have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code section for murder (302), voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery (394), robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt (397) and House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint (452).