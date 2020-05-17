Mumbai Crime Watch: 22-year-old arrested for killing his friend over Rs 150

Mumbai: The Sewree police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend over a dispute of Rs 150, hours after the murder Sewree police has arrested the accused identified as Hussain Shaikh alias Chulbul.

According to the police, they found a body of a man inside a cement pipe near BPCL company, his head was smashed with a stone. The victim was later identified as Riyaz Shaikh, 28 a nearby resident. His brother Shafik Shaikh, 25 told the police that Riyaz works in dock as a labourer, he further said that, few days ago he had an argument with his friend Hussain over a monetary dispute and Hussain had threatened to kill him, said Shafik.

Following the information, a team from Sewree police launched a manhunt for Hussain and hours later he was traced from a fishing boat near Bhaucha Dhakka. During the interrogation, he told that Riyaz had taken Rs 150 from him however he was not returning. On Saturday morning when the two were sitting inside the cement pipe, Hussain asked for his money however Riyaz refused after which he killed him with a stone.

"Hussain was arrested on the charges of murder, he was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him to police custody," said an officer.