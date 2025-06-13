Mumbai Crime: Vikhroli Couple Booked For Assaulting Doctors, Nurses After 15-Year-Old’s Death At Civic Hospital

Relatives Assault Doctors at Vikhroli Hospital After Teen’s Death Following Suicide Attempt | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vikhroli Police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly abusing, assaulting, and physically attacking doctors and nurses at Krantijyoti Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli East. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, followed the death of their 15-year-old nephew, who was admitted after a suicide attempt.

Raju Reddy and his wife Sarita, residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai, have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and The Maharashtra Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violent Acts and Loss or Damage to Property) Act, 2010.

According to the police, 15-year-old Yuvraj Nitin Bhise, from Vikroli West, was brought to Krantijyoti Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital after attempting to hang himself. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to his critical condition.

As per the complaint filed by, Nurse Shital Sankpal, 40, stated that on the night of June 11, she was on duty in the ICU alongside Dr. Surendra Burdak, Dr. Vinod Uduli, nurse Sharmila Pawar, and ward boy Sagar. At 2:15 AM, Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Due to his critical condition, he was admitted to the ICU ward and began receiving treatment. Despite providing all life-saving measures, including artificial oxygen and a ventilator, his condition did not improve.

Doctors then advised Yuvraj's mother, aunt, and uncle to shift him to another hospital, might be necessary, and they had arranged for a bed at Sion Hospital. They were also advised to arrange a private ambulance due to the urgency.

At 4:45 AM, Yuvraj's condition worsened significantly. When Dr. Vinod stepped out of the ICU to inform Yuvraj's relatives that it was not possible to shift him to another hospital due to his life-threatening condition, Yuvraj's aunt, Sarita Reddy, and uncle, Raju Reddy, allegedly forced their way into the ICU.

The couple reportedly began verbally abusing the medical staff, questioning the treatment provided and their actions over the past four hours. "They pulled down our masks and pushed us," stated Nurse Sankpal in her complaint.

She further alleged that Raju Reddy, verbally abused them, and physically assaulted them. The commotion reportedly doctors were unable to administer CPR, which is given at the last moment to save a patient.

Hospital security guards and staff intervened, managing to remove the relatives from the ICU and and locked the door from inside. At 5:51 AM, doctors officially declared Yuvraj dead. Despite this, the relatives continued to create a ruckus outside the hospital.

Vikhroli Police reached the hospital, took custody of Yuvraj's body for post-mortem examination, and subsequently registered the case against Raju Reddy and Sarita Reddy.