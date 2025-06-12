Mumbai Crime: 4 Unidentified Assailants Snatch Bag Containing Gold Worth ₹2.55 Crore From Jewellery Workers In Daylight Heist Near Diana Bridge

Gold worth ₹2.55 crore snatched in broad daylight robbery near Diana Bridge, Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: In daring daylight robbery, unidentified assailants snatched a bag containing gold worth approximately ₹2.55 crore from two jewellery workers commuting to their office in Lower Parel. The incident occurred around 8:45 AM today near the Diana Bridge junction in the Navjivan Society area.

According to the FIR registered at Nagpada Police Station, complainant Rajan Shantaram Pawaskar (49), a resident of Vichumbe Village, Panvel (East), along with his nephew Tejas, was riding a motorcycle and carrying a grey-colored bag. The bag contained around 1,500 grams of gold biscuits and another 1,500 grams of broken and repair-bound gold ornaments — totaling approximately 3,000 grams.

As they reached the mid-point of Diana Bridge, four unidentified persons allegedly pushed them and forcibly snatched the valuable bag before fleeing the scene. The stolen gold is valued at around ₹2.55 crore.

Based on Pawaskar's complaint at the police station, an FIR has been filed under sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Special crime detection teams have been formed to investigate the robbery and track down the unknown culprits. Further investigation is underway.