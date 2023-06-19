 Mumbai Crime: Uninvited Wedding Guest Beaten, Robbed
Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Uninvited Wedding Guests Beaten, Robbed | Representational Image

Mumbai: A young man was beaten up and robbed of his bike after he gate-crashed a wedding for food. The complainants, Zubed Qureshi and his cousin Hamad Qureshi, went to a wedding hall to satiate their hunger but were thrashed when the wedding guests realised that they were uninvited, the Oshiwara police said. Two people, however, intervened to save them from the beating and brought them safely outside. However, Zubed’s bike was parked in the hall’s parking lot and he was afraid to go back in. He entrusted the bike’s keys to one of the rescuers, who ran off with the two-wheeler.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the police are scanning the CCTV cameras to locate the accused.

