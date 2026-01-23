 Mumbai Crime: Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Extortion Case Linked To Threats Against Remo D’Souza
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Extortion Case Linked To Threats Against Remo D’Souza

Mumbai Crime: Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Extortion Case Linked To Threats Against Remo D’Souza

Mumbai Police have arrested underworld don Ravi Pujari in a 2018 extortion case involving alleged threats to filmmaker Remo D’Souza and his wife. Though already jailed after deportation from Senegal, Pujari was formally arrested in this case and remanded to police custody till January 27.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Ravi Pujari is arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a 2018 extortion case involving threats to filmmaker Remo D’Souza | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 22: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested underworld don Ravi Pujari in connection with a 2018 case of threatening Bollywood choreographer and film director Remo D’Souza and his wife, Lizelle D’Souza.

Although Ravi Pujari was deported from Senegal nearly five years ago and has since been lodged in jail, he had not been formally arrested in this particular case until now. On Thursday, the Crime Branch produced Pujari before the Esplande Court, which remanded him to police custody till January 27.

Threats and extortion demands

According to the police, at the behest of co-accused Satyendra Tyagi, who was earlier arrested in the case, Ravi Pujari had allegedly threatened Remo D’Souza between October 2016 and February 2018.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fish Traders From Dadar Shifted To Crawford Market After Bombay High Court Order
Mumbai News: Fish Traders From Dadar Shifted To Crawford Market After Bombay High Court Order
Mumbai Crime: Agripada Police Book 34-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Stalking And Mentally Harassing Woman Doctor At Nair Hospital
Mumbai Crime: Agripada Police Book 34-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Stalking And Mentally Harassing Woman Doctor At Nair Hospital
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates 49th Kolkata Book Fair
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates 49th Kolkata Book Fair
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace

Pujari reportedly made repeated phone calls to Remo, his wife and their manager, pressuring them to expedite the release of the film Death of Amar and demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion money to settle the matter.

Background of the case

In 2018, Remo D’Souza had entered into an agreement with Satyendra Tyagi to make a film titled Amar Must Die. However, disputes arose between the two over certain rights related to the film. Tyagi had invested money in the project and claimed that around Rs 5 crore was due to him, which he alleged he did not receive from Remo.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In...
article-image

Following the dispute, Tyagi allegedly hired Ravi Pujari to recover the money. Acting on Tyagi’s instructions, Pujari allegedly began issuing threats to Remo D’Souza, his wife Lizelle and their manager, repeatedly demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion to resolve the dispute.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fish Traders From Dadar Shifted To Crawford Market After Bombay High Court Order
Mumbai News: Fish Traders From Dadar Shifted To Crawford Market After Bombay High Court Order
Mumbai Crime: Agripada Police Book 34-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Stalking And Mentally Harassing...
Mumbai Crime: Agripada Police Book 34-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Stalking And Mentally Harassing...
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Thane Crime: Fake Railway Vigilance Inspector Arrested While Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Kalyan
Thane Crime: Fake Railway Vigilance Inspector Arrested While Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Kalyan
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory...
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory...