Mumbai Crime: Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Extortion Case Linked To Threats Against Remo D’Souza

Mumbai, Jan 22: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested underworld don Ravi Pujari in connection with a 2018 case of threatening Bollywood choreographer and film director Remo D’Souza and his wife, Lizelle D’Souza.

Although Ravi Pujari was deported from Senegal nearly five years ago and has since been lodged in jail, he had not been formally arrested in this particular case until now. On Thursday, the Crime Branch produced Pujari before the Esplande Court, which remanded him to police custody till January 27.

Threats and extortion demands

According to the police, at the behest of co-accused Satyendra Tyagi, who was earlier arrested in the case, Ravi Pujari had allegedly threatened Remo D’Souza between October 2016 and February 2018.

Pujari reportedly made repeated phone calls to Remo, his wife and their manager, pressuring them to expedite the release of the film Death of Amar and demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion money to settle the matter.

Background of the case

In 2018, Remo D’Souza had entered into an agreement with Satyendra Tyagi to make a film titled Amar Must Die. However, disputes arose between the two over certain rights related to the film. Tyagi had invested money in the project and claimed that around Rs 5 crore was due to him, which he alleged he did not receive from Remo.

Following the dispute, Tyagi allegedly hired Ravi Pujari to recover the money. Acting on Tyagi’s instructions, Pujari allegedly began issuing threats to Remo D’Souza, his wife Lizelle and their manager, repeatedly demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion to resolve the dispute.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

