Mumbai Crime: Two held in online sex racket at Borivli

Mumbai: Crime branch unit 12 officials busted a flesh trade racket wherein the accused lured their customers on an internet platform and charged Rs 5,000 per woman. While two men have been placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police learnt about an online sex racket, whereby customers would contact a number from the website and then ask for a woman for a ‘good time’. Similarly, a police team led by police inspectors Sachin Gawas and Sagar Shivalkar planted a decoy customer, who contacted the accused on a mobile phone number and learnt that the accused provided women at a cost of Rs 5,000 per night. To confirm the booking, the decoy customer was asked to transfer Rs 1,000 as an advance payment on the same mobile number through PayTM mode of payment.

After the advance payment was made, the accused asked the customer to meet them near Raheja Estate, Kulupwadi in Borivli (E). Accordingly, a trap was laid for the accused and police officials were deployed in plain clothes near the spot. On Friday, two men and two women alighted from the autorickshaw, who contacted the decoy customer and asked him to meet them. After getting a ‘go-ahead’ sign by the decoy customer, police immediately rushed and arrested the two men, while rescuing the women.

Police booked the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and PITA. Further investigation revealed that the duo were booked for similar crimes at various police stations in Thane and Palghar.