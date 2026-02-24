Mumbai Crime: Transgender Group Demands ₹5.5 Lakh From Builder; Booked For Extortion At Bandra Site | Representational Image

Mumbai: A group of transgender individuals allegedly threatened a builder with disruption of a foundation ceremony unless they were paid Rs 5.5 lakh as “baksheesh” at Hill Road in Bandra. The Bandra Police Station registered a case of extortion against Sugandhi Pille, Nagaraj Pille, Priya Ponuswamy and Vimala.



According to the FIR, a foundation ceremony for a housing project by GVP Reality Company was scheduled on February 21 in the Hill Road area of Bandra. In the morning, two transgender individuals reached the project site and tried to enter the premises. When security guards stopped them, they allegedly abused the staff and demanded Rs 5.5 lakh from the builder, threatening to disrupt the ceremony if their demand was not met. They also warned that there would be consequences if the money was not paid by the afternoon, and left their contact number at the site.

After being informed about the incident, the builder immediately contacted the police, who deployed security personnel at the project site.



Later in the evening, another group of transgender individuals arrived at the site and again allegedly threatened the builder's staff over the payment of Rs 5.5 lakh. The police detained them on the spot. During the examination of their mobile phones, it was found that they were associates of the persons who had issued threats earlier in the day.



All the accused were taken into custody and booked for extortion, police said.

