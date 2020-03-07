Mumbai Crime: Tilak Nagar youth gets jail for flashing at student

Mumbai: A youth in his early-twenties was sentenced by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court to a year of rigorous imprisonment for exposing his private part to a 17-year-old girl in 2018.

Special judge under the Act SJ Gharat also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on Wasim Shaikh.

Appearing before court this year, the girl said that she was with an acquaintance of hers at the ticket counter outside Tilak Nagar station when they saw a man urinating in their presence.

They ignored him, she said, but then he started exposing his private part to them by lifting his lungi. They ignored him again, but he came from behind her and groped he, she told court.