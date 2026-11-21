St Andrew's Church in Bandra West reported a theft involving cash from five donation boxes and a silver tabernacle | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: A thief broke into St Andrew's Church in Bandra West early Saturday and stole cash from five donation boxes and a silver tabernacle, collectively valued at around Rs 55,000, before fleeing. The Bandra police have registered a theft case against an unidentified person.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light around 5 am on November 21, when parish priest Nigel Barrett, 58, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, returned from walking on the church premises.

He noticed five donation boxes lying outside the church and alerted security guard Shivkumar. On checking the premises, they found a window on the southern side of the church broken.

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The intruder allegedly carried the donation boxes to the cemetery, broke them open using a hammer and took away around Rs 15,000 in cash. A silver tabernacle weighing approximately 200 grams and valued at Rs 40,000 was also stolen from the church secretary's room.

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