Mumbai Crime: Thief Breaks Into Bandra's St Andrew's Church, Steals ₹55,000 In Cash & Silver Tabernacle; Masked Intruder Caught On CCTV | File Pic

Mumbai: A thief broke into St Andrew's Church in Bandra West early Saturday and stole cash from five donation boxes and a silver tabernacle, collectively valued at around Rs 55,000, before fleeing. The Bandra police have registered a theft case against an unidentified person.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light around 5 am on November 21, when parish priest Nigel Barrett, 58, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, returned from walking his dog on the church premises. He noticed five donation boxes lying outside the church and alerted security guard Shivkumar. On checking the premises, they found a window on the southern side of the church broken.

St. Andrew's Church on Hill Road, Bandra West, was broken into between 1:00 am and 4:30 am on Saturday, November 21, with five donation boxes broken open and their contents stolen.According to parish priest Fr. Nigel Barrett, the intruder broke a portion of the glass, https://t.co/mC6u0y69Zk — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) November 21, 2026

Donation Boxes Broken Open In Cemetery

The intruder allegedly carried the donation boxes to the cemetery, broke them open using a hammer and took away around Rs 15,000 in cash. A silver tabernacle weighing approximately 200 grams and valued at Rs 40,000 was also stolen from the church secretary's room. The cupboards in the room had been opened, but no other items were reported missing.

The complaint states that the theft took place between 11 pm on November 20 and 5 am on November 21. However, CCTV footage reportedly narrowed the time of the incident to between 1.30 am and 4 am.

CCTV Footage Captures Masked Intruder

Barrett said the footage showed the intruder carrying a sickle and covering his face with a cloth. He allegedly entered the church after breaking a portion of a glass window, searched for valuables, removed the five donation boxes and carried them to the cemetery, where he broke them open before escaping with the cash. The estimated loss from the donation boxes was around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, he said.

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The church has a night watchman, though it was not immediately clear whether he was absent or asleep at the time of the robbery. A forensic team has collected CCTV footage for further investigation into the identity of the intruder.

Silver Tabernacle Stolen From Church

The thief also allegedly took the silver tabernacle and pried open its silver plaque. Barrett said there was no desecration at the church.

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