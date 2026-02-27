 Mumbai Crime: T-Series Employee Duped Of ₹30 Lakh By Associate In Fake Investment Promise, Case Filed
A 41-year-old T-Series employee has alleged he was cheated of ₹30 lakh by a professional associate who promised high returns on investment in a private firm. The accused allegedly assured ₹1.5 lakh monthly profit but neither executed a formal agreement nor paid any returns. Bangur Nagar Police have registered an FIR for cheating and breach of trust.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
An employee of T-Series was allegedly defrauded of Rs30 lakh by a professional associate on the pretext of investment. | Representational Image

Mumbai: An employee of T-Series was allegedly defrauded of Rs30 lakh by a professional associate on the pretext of investment. The Bangur Nagar Police have registered an FIR against Suhail Patel for cheating and criminal breach of trust. According to the FIR, complainant Alok Shukla, 41, a resident of Andheri West, works as an officer at T-Series and has known Patel since 2011. Patel runs three firms Ninety Nine Innovation Pvt Ltd, The Bolt Idea and Thribe Creators -from an office in Malad West.

Accused Allegedly Lured Victim

In November 2024, Patel allegedly called Shukla to his office and proposed that an investment in Ninety Nine Innovation Pvt Ltd would yield substantial returns. He later emailed Shukla, promising Rs1.50 lakh per month as profit.

