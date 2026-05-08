Mumbai Crime: Sexual Harassment FIR Registered Against BMC Administrative Officer; Probe Underway

Azad Maidan Police investigate sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations against a BMC officer | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, May 8: In a case that has brought embarrassment to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Azad Maidan Police have registered a sexual harassment case against a BMC administrative officer identified as Irfan Pathan.

Woman employee alleges workplace harassment

According to police sources, an FIR was registered following a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old female BMC employee who accused the officer of harassment, inappropriate behaviour, workplace misconduct and stalking outside the office. The matter is currently under investigation.

FIR registered on May 5

Sources said the FIR was registered on May 5, 2026. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused officer repeatedly harassed and molested her and also issued memos against her without any valid reason.

Complainant appointed on compassionate grounds

The complainant was reportedly appointed to the BMC on compassionate grounds a few months ago. Sources claimed that ever since her appointment, the accused officer had allegedly been troubling her continuously, forcing her to approach the police.

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Accused officer reportedly absconding

According to sources, the accused officer has been absconding since the case was registered. A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the matter is being investigated but declined to share further details, citing the seriousness of the case. Further investigation is underway.

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