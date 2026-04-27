Mumbai Crime: Assistant Municipal Commissioner Arrested For Alleged Rape On Pretext Of Marriage

Accused Nitin Shukla | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: An Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) K-East ward, Nitin Shukla, was arrested on Monday by the Parksite police on charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman architect under the pretext of marriage.

BMC sends official on compulsory leave

Officials from the BMC said that Shukla has been immediately sent on compulsory leave, and the ward's charge has been temporarily handed over to the Executive Engineer. His suspension would be decided after the court's hearing.

Relationship began through professional contact

According to the police, the complainant is an architect employed with a private firm. She first met Shukla around three years ago in a professional capacity.

Their acquaintance gradually developed into a personal relationship, during which Shukla allegedly promised to marry her. The woman has accused him of exploiting this promise to subject her to repeated sexual assault over an extended period.

Marriage allegedly concealed

The complaint further states that Shukla was already married for the past seven years, a fact he allegedly concealed from the victim throughout their relationship. Upon discovering the alleged deception, the woman filed a formal complaint at the Parksite police station on April 26.

Police register case, arrest accused

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar confirmed that Shukla was summoned for questioning on Monday. Based on the victim’s statement, preliminary inquiry, and supporting evidence, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and he was subsequently placed under arrest. He is expected to be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Officer’s civic postings under spotlight

Shukla, who currently serves as Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the K-East ward (covering Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, and Vile Parle East), had previously been in the spotlight during his tenure in the F-North Ward (Sion, Matunga). His demolition drive against the Matunga flower market had sparked strong protests from local residents, leading to his transfer within 50 days.

Shukla was transferred to B ward (Masjid, Pydhonie) before his last transfer to the prime K-East ward in the western suburbs.

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In service for under three years

As per officials, Shukla has been in service as Assistant Municipal Commissioner for less than three years.

Further probe underway

The case has sent shockwaves through civic circles, and further investigation is underway by Parksite police.

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