BMC Employee Booked For Securing Job With Fake Sanitary Inspector Certificates In 1993

Mumbai: A 58-year-old civic employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been booked for allegedly securing his job using forged sanitary inspector course mark sheets and certificates, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the municipal administration.

Eknath Indulkar Appointed in 1993

The accused, Eknath Govind Indulkar, was initially appointed as a Multipurpose Worker with the BMC in 1993 after allegedly submitting fabricated academic documents related to a sanitary inspector course. He is currently serving as a Coordinator and is posted at Tadwadi Health Centre, Mazgaon. He resides in Vashi, Sector 10, Navi Mumbai.

Following the detection of the alleged fraud, the Bhoiwada police have registered an FIR against Indulkar under Sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

Complaint Filed by Chief Clerk After Senior Officials' Directives

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Shailaja Chandrakant Umbarkar, 55, Chief Clerk posted at Family Welfare and Maternal & Child Health City Branch, Kasturba Hospital campus, Mumbai. The complaint was filed following directions from senior officials after the alleged forgery came to light.

The issue surfaced after the office of the Deputy Executive Health Officer, Family Welfare and Maternal & Child Health Department, F/South Ward, received a complaint on April 2, 2025, alleging that Indulkar had submitted fake sanitary inspector course mark sheets and certificates at the time of his recruitment.

All India Institute of Local Self Government: Documents Not Authentic

Subsequently, the civic administration sought verification from the Director of the All India Institute of Local Self Government, located at TPS Road 12, Bandra (East). In a written response dated June 17, 2025, the institute confirmed that the certificates and mark sheets submitted by Indulkar were neither authentic nor officially issued by them.

Acting on the findings, the Executive Health Officer of F/South Ward issued a suspension order against Indulkar on December 10, 2025. The order was served the following day, and he has been under suspension since December 12, pending further inquiry.

The matter has also been referred for departmental investigation, with the Assistant Health Officer forwarding the case on December 29 to the Deputy Chief Officer of the Inquiry Department, G/North Office, for internal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway.

