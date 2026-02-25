 Mumbai Airport Crackdown: Customs Seize Drugs And Gold Worth Over ₹24 Crore In One Week, Multiple Smugglers Arrested
The Mumbai Airport Customs seized drugs and gold worth over ₹24 crore in six cases within a week, arresting multiple passengers for smuggling hydroponic weed from Bangkok and recovering nearly 600 grams of gold, while also intercepting illegal medicine exports.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs intensify checks as massive drug and gold smuggling attempts are intercepted within days | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: In the past one week, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized drugs and gold collectively valued at over Rs 24 crore in six cases.

According to Customs sources, during February 17 and February 23, three cases of smuggling of hydroponic weed were registered.

23.59 kg hydroponic weed recovered from Bangkok passengers

“Three hydroponic weed smuggling cases were booked in which a total of 23.59 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 23.59 crore in the illicit market was recovered from three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a Customs officer.

Gold worth Rs 85 lakh seized in three cases

“In three gold smuggling cases, a total of 591.9 grams of gold valued at Rs 85.35 lakh was recovered from three passengers. In another case, based on specific intelligence, medicines were recovered from one passenger who was attempting to export medicines without a valid licence. The medicines were confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act,” the officer added.

